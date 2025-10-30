Landlord charged with murder after tenant killed with baseball bat in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff deputies in Catawba County are investigating a homicide after a deadly dispute between a landlord and tenant south of Hickory.

Witnesses said the landlord used a baseball bat to kill the tenant in his backyard.

Investigators are checking to see if the baseball bat was hidden in the back of the suspect’s car.

Roberta Arreola was charged with murder after deputies found the body of Jose Figueroa in his yard along Lucky Lane. He died at an area hospital.

Police initially responded to a dispute call around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Arreola was in the neighborhood after the killing and was taken into custody, investigators said.

The suspect rented out space to several people inside his home, witnesses said.

Deputies are confirming that there were several witnesses to the beating, including a woman who said Figueroa was trying to protect people inside the house before he was killed.

Channel 9 confirmed from deputies that Arreola was in the country illegally. The judge denied bond in the case and prosecutors said they plan to go to the grand jury on Monday.

Detention staff is in contact with Immigration Customs Enforcement.

No additional details have been made available.

