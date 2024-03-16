Lanes closed after truck crashes, lands upside-down on I-485

One person is in the hospital after their truck crashed and overturned on I-485 Outer Loop Saturday morning

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene saw 2 lanes closed and the truck upside down on the busy highway circling Charlotte. There was a trailer next to it.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. near Ballantyne Commons Parkway in south Charlotte.

MEDIC said the person was hospitalized but is expected to be okay.

As of the time this article was published, the crash was still active, per CMPD.

