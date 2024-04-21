Lanes closed on Independence during bridge repair after crash

CHARLOTTE — Lanes of Independence Boulevard will be closed Sunday night while transportation officials fix a bridge crossing over the busy road.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said crews will start work on the bridge taking Wendover Road and Eastway Drive over Independence at 9 p.m.

Earlier in the week, a car crashed into a guardrail on the Eastway Drive Bridge, causing concrete from a hand railing to fall on the road below. Several cars hit the debris that fell on Independence. One person had serious injuries.

Sunday night, two lanes of Independence and one lane of the bridge will close while crews repair the handrail and concrete.

NCDOT expects all lanes to reopen by 6 a.m., but there’s a chance they may close the lanes again another night.

