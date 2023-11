ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes on Interstate 85 have reopened after being shut down due to a crash in Rowan County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The incident occurred at mile marker 70 near Webb Road Saturday afternoon.

NCDOT said the lanes were expected to be closed until 4 p.m. However, they reopened just before 2 p.m.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

