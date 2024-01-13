Large equipment transport to impact traffic in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Traffic is expected to be impacted on Saturday because Duke Energy plans to move a 650,000-pound piece of equipment from the Norfolk Southern railyard near downtown Rock Hill to the Catawba Nuclear Station in York.

It will take six to eight hours to haul the transformer along the 20-mile route along Cherry Road, Heckle Boulevard, Highway 161 into Newport, and Highway 274 to Catawba Nuclear Station.

The main step-up transformer takes the 22,000 volts generated by Catawba’s Unit 2 generator and steps it up to 230,000 volts for distribution on Duke Energy’s electrical grid, according to officials.

The S.C. State Highway Patrol will escort the transport trucks, which will travel between 20 mph and 30 mph.

