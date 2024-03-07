Large fire breaks out at Rocky Mount recycling facility

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Firefighters in Rocky Mount were called to a big fire at a recycling center Thursday morning, according to city officials.

The City of Rocky Mount shared a video on social media that shows the fire blowing a large plume of thick black smoke into the air. It happened around 5 a.m. at Rocky Mt. Recyclers, which is on Community Drive.

It’s not clear what started the fire at this time. Several firefighting engines were at the scene spraying the fire with water from above.

The city hasn’t reported any injuries from the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

