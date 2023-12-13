Large police presence reported in Uptown overnight

CHARLOTTE — A large police presence was reported in Uptown early Wednesday morning.
Channel 9 crews saw half a dozen police cars surrounding a white hatchback vehicle.
Police appeared to be going through the vehicle.
It does not appear that any other vehicles were involved; however, the reason for the search is unknown at this time.
Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more details.
VIDEO: Detectives investigate homicide in south Charlotte double shooting
©2023 Cox Media Group