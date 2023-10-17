School delayed at Shamrock Garden Elementary School while police investigate overnight break-in

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers set up a large presence outside of Shamrock Gardens Elementary Tuesday morning.
CMS told us they are conducting an investigation into a break-in on campus.
Channel 9′s crew arrived at the school around 7 a.m. and saw multiple CMPD vehicles and a fire truck.
Parents received a message that school was delayed, and our photographer at the scene saw students entering the school shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Channel 9 reached out to CMS and CMPD to learn more.
