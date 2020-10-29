Large tree falls on car with couple inside in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Channel 9 continues to track the damage left behind in the wake of Hurricane Zeta, including in South Carolina, which saw some of the more serious impacts.
Eyewitness News reporter Greg Suskin was in York County, where a tree fell on top of a car that had a couple inside.
“We had a guardian angel with us," said Kirk Wogon, who was a passenger in the car.
>> In the video at the top of the page, Suskin speaks to the couple and others dealing with the damage left behind.
