Late mayor Walker Reid remembered for decades of service

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia City Council held its first meeting in 27 years without Walker Reid’s name as part of the roll call on Monday.

The two-term mayor died last week, just days before his final meeting.

The former high school football player became a firefighter, then a fighter for his community. Although Reid lost a re-election bid, many Gaston County residents say his contributions will live on.

“He was the greatest hero of the Highland community I think that ever existed,” said former mayor Jennie Stultz.

Reid’s brother Duane said he was always community-focused even when his heart problems worsened.

“Even when we were trying to get him to slow down, he didn’t,” said Duane Reid. “He would get out of bed not feeling well, but he would go to a meeting, he would go to an event, because he didn’t want to let his city down.”

He thinks his brother knew his health was fading when he took one of his last acts as mayor.

Walker Reid promised to honor downtown real estate broker Tom McPaul and he did it just days before he was hospitalized for the last time.

Walker Reid recently presented McPaul with a key to the city.

“I know that he knew he was getting ready to pass away with his health, he was very frail,” McPaul said.

Those close to Reid say they will never forget the personal connection he made with everyone he talked to and how he made them feel like they were best friends.

A public viewing for Walker Reid will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Costner Funeral Home on West Franklin Boulevard.

A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at First Assembly Church on Myrtle School Road.

