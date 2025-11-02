Latin American communities celebrate the Day of the Dead

CHARLOTTE — As many celebrate Halloween this weekend, Charlotte’s Latin American community is recognizing Dia De Los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead.

This festival has been happening in the Queen City for 20 years now.

Saturday, the Latin American Coalition, and the Levine Museum of the New South, welcomed people to Camp North End.

There was food, painting and music.

