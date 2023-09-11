Lawmakers expected to vote on North Carolina budget this week

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina lawmakers are expected to vote on a budget this week.

One topic that will be discussed is whether funding for the River District Tennis Facility will be included.

A spokesperson for House Speaker Tim Moore has not given a concrete answer regarding the facility but did say lawmakers are taking a look at it.

Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders have previously said the state will contribute $25 million to building the state-of-the-art tennis facility.

However, local leaders said they view this as the last piece of the puzzle in wooing the Western and Southern Open from Cincinnati.

