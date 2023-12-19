Lawmakers push for more protections for money app users

CHARLOTTE — As shoppers look for last-minute gifts for loved ones, many people are using mobile apps to make those final purchases. But Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke warns shoppers to watch out for scams. He says lawmakers are even calling for more protections.

Money apps such as Cash App and Venmo are fast and easy to use. Many shoppers like the convenience they offer until they accidentally send money to a scammer and can’t get reimbursed.

“We hear from people all the time that they’ve been scammed and they don’t know what to do about it,” said Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

According to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center, Black and Hispanic groups are twice as likely to be scammed, and lower-income users are vulnerable as well.

Stoogenke says a group of U.S. senators sent a letter to Cash App and Venmo, urging them to take action. The lawmakers want these companies to make information about any fraudulent activity public.

“We just want them to be honest and reimburse people, make people whole after they have been scammed,” Brown said.

Action 9 recently reported on another popular paying app, Zelle announcing plans to reimburse its customers who fell for cons.

In the meantime, here are some tips if you use one of these apps:

- Put a security lock on your phone.

- Double check profiles to make sure you’re sending money to the right person.

Channel 9 reached out to both Cash App and Venmo for comment, but we did not receive a response in time for this report.

