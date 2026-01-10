Lawsuit dropped over Charlotte golf club’s $23M upgrades

CHARLOTTE — The man leading a legal fight to block $23 million worth of projects at Carolina Golf Club Inc. dropped his lawsuit against the club this week, according to N.C. Business Court filings.

Edwin Ham was one of 58 members of the golf club who opposed steps taken by the private club’s board to pay for ballooning costs for a new clubhouse and related property renovations. Ham filed suit against the club in August after months of infighting over cost estimates that went up by $5.8 million, or 33%, between May 2024 and January 2025.

In June 2025, the club’s full membership rejected a financing plan calling for additional assessments and fees. Weeks later, the club’s board employed a board-only vote to approve an alternative financing plan to make up the difference by borrowing $2 million and adding 25 members. The latter step would push membership past a “soft cap” of 500 members.

Ham told CBJ on Jan. 9 that he and other disgruntled members were “disappointed that the judge denied our motion for a preliminary injunction,” referring to N.C. Business Court Judge Todd Brown’s December ruling. In his ruling, Brown wrote, “Ham’s requested injunctive relief, if granted, would prevent the board from exercising preexisting governance and managerial powers granted to it under the (club) bylaws, as opposed to preserving the status quo.”

