Lawsuit filed by former Newton police officer moves towards trial

NEWTON, N.C. — A lawsuit filed by former Newton police officer Derek Slaughter against the Catawba County sheriff, the city of Newton, and the Newton Police Department is moving towards trial.

Slaughter, who was terminated from the Newton Police Department on Oct. 12, 2022, claims in his lawsuit that his firing was due to political retaliation.

The lawsuit was filed by Slaughter in November 2024, more than two years after his termination.

