Lawsuit filed challenging North Carolina's new congressional districts

RALEIGH — Black and Latino voters in North Carolina are suing to block enforcement of congressional districts that they say unlawfully weaken minority voting power, the Associated Press reported.

The voters filed the federal lawsuit on Monday, which is the same day the candidate filing for the state’s 14 congressional districts in 2024 began.

The map, which was enacted in October, puts Republicans in good shape to win at least 10 of the state’s 14 congressional seats next November, according to the Associated Press.

Democrats and Republicans each won seven seats under a map used in 2022.

However, GOP legislators were able to draw new lines this fall without judicial limits on partisan bias.

