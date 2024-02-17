Lawsuit pits brewery co-owners against each other

CHARLOTTE — A fracture between Old Armor Brewing Co.’s ownership has led to a lawsuit, with accusations of falsified records, breach of fiduciary duty and claims of civil conspiracy.

The Kannapolis brewery — founded and owned by military veterans Richard Bradley, Kyle Lingafelt and Stefan Perrine — opened in late 2019.

Now, Bradley has filed a complaint in Cabarrus County Superior Court that alleges Lingafelt and Perrine are attempting to steal ownership and control of the brewery, which operates from a 6,200-square-foot downtown space that was formerly used by the Rotary Club.

