Lawsuit: Wells Fargo overcharged military members

By Charlotte Business Journal

Wells Fargo FILE - A Wells Fargo office is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in New York. Four big banks reported noticeable declines in their first quarter profits on Thursday, April 14, 2022 as the volatile markets and war in Ukraine caused dealmaking to dry up and a slowdown in the housing market caused the mortgage market to slow. The results from Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were similar to the results out of JPMorgan Chase, which on Wednesday reported a double-digit decline in profits for similar reasons. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NORTH CAROLINA — A new lawsuit in North Carolina accuses banking giant Wells Fargo & Co. of illegally charging high interest rates to deployed members of the military — and trying to conceal the activity.

The suit, filed March 20 in North Carolina’s Eastern District by attorney Paul Puryear with Zaytoun & Ballew PLLC, is posed as a class-action complaint. It accuses the bank of violating the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, which guarantees debts incurred by service members are reduced to a 6% interest rate. The reduction is supposed to be effective from the date deployment orders are received through the ensuing active-duty period, the lawsuit says.

It’s also supposed to require financial institutions to permanently forgive interest above 6%. But according to the complaint, that’s not what Wells Fargo was doing.

