Leah & Louise owners to open new concept in Midtown

CHARLOTTE — BayHaven Restaurant Group, which is led by chef Gregory Collier and his wife Subrina Collier, has announced plans to open a new concept at the Midtown Charlotte mixed-use development Metropolitan.

3rd & Fernwood is expected to open in November at 1100 Metropolitan Avenue in the former Hickory Tavern space.

Chef Collier says it will be the “most approachable” BRG restaurant so far, and they aim “to delve into the foodways of the African diaspora and its connection to the American South.”

“In doing so, we will take on a fresh but elevated perspective that acknowledges the substantial influence of the South and its culinary traditions, specifically the renowned ‘meat and three’ meals,” Gregory Collier said in a news release.

Collier, a multiple James Beard Foundation Awards nominee, will be joined by fellow nominee, chef Cleophus Hethington, who will be executive chef at 3rd & Fernwood.

While the menu is still being finalized, Collier and Hethington are playing with the idea of items such as a fried chicken thigh sandwich served with hot sauce caramel, housemade pickles and herb mayonnaise on a brioche bun; grilled catfish with roasted okra gravy, and sides such as creamed collard greens with fennel and smoked tomato jam; three cheese mac, braised turnip, grilled pumpkin/sweet potato and hambone grits.

The restaurant will have 100 seats, 20 at the bar and 20 outside. Initially, 3rd & Fernwood will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will extend to 8 p.m. There are plans to add a speakeasy that will have seating for 18 and a separate entrance.

Other restaurants under BayHaven Restaurant Group include Leah & Louise and Uptown Yolk. The group also founded the annual BayHaven Food & Wine Festival.

