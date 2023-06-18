3 adults, 2 boys killed in NC house fire, sheriff says

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — The Harnett County Fire Department responded to the scene of a deadly house fire Sunday, ABC affiliate WTVD reported.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed at least five people died in the fire in Broadway, North Carolina.

Authorities released the identity of the people who died.

Michael Breymeyer, 74, and his wife, Tammy, 56, lived together in the house.

Daniel Garner was a family friend who was staying with them. He and his two young sons also lost their lives, the sheriff said.

The home was burned to the ground, as seen by ABC 11′s news chopper.

Officials are in the early stages of the investigation and had no other details to release at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.









