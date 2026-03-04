Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz passes away at 89

NORTH CAROLINA — Legendary former college football coach and television analyst Lou Holtz has passed away, Notre Dame University officials have confirmed.

Remembering the life and legacy of Lou Holtz

He was 89.

Holtz won a national championship at the University of Notre Dame in 1988 and had ties to the Carolinas.

He was the head coach at the University of South Carolina from 1999 to 2004, where he had a 33-37 record. He was also the head football coach at North Carolina State from 1972 to 1975, where he had a 33-12-3 record and four bowl appearances.

