Legislative leaders announce criminal justice reforms after light rail stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. — The General Assembly is set to meet this week to discuss a package of criminal justice reforms in response to the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska in August.

The proposed legislation, known as House Bill 307 or ‘Iryna’s Law,’ aims to eliminate cashless bail for certain offenses and reduce judicial discretion for violent and repeat offenders.

The bill also introduces a new category of ‘violent offenses’ that require specific pretrial conditions, such as GPS monitoring.

The murder of Iryna Zarutska has sparked significant debate over current criminal justice policies, particularly those perceived as being ‘soft-on-crime.’

Lawmakers are responding to public outcry by proposing stricter measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

