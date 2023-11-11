LendingTree files lawsuits against two companies over unpaid fees

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based LendingTree Inc. has filed lawsuits against two lending partners over breaches of contract, according to complaints logged at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

LendingTree, an online marketplace that allows potential borrowers to connect with lenders in order to apply or receive loans, filed suits against San Diego-based Reliant Funding and Waco, Texas-based Welcome Mortgage on Sept. 20. Reliant is an online-only small-business lender, while Welcome is a mortgage brokerage for homeowners.

The lawsuits allege that Reliant and Welcome failed to abide by agreements they signed with LendingTree on July 6, 2017 and March 21, 2022, respectively. The contracts enabled both companies to become funders participating in LendingTree’s online marketplace.

