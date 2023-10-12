Levine JCC increasing security presence in response to violence in Israel

CHARLOTTE — The Levine Jewish Community Center of Charlotte announced changes to the security presence and access to the center in response to the continuing violence in Israel.

While no direct threats to Shalom Park have been identified, the center said they are being “proactive in maintaining a high level of vigilance.”

Access to Shalom Park will be restricted to the main entrance on Providence Road, effective immediately. The other gates at Temple El Beth, Temple Israel and Jefferson Road will be closed.

Until further notice, a police officer or security guard will patrol while the center is open.

“As a Jewish Community Center for all -- regardless of race, religion, or gender identity -- creating a safe, secure, and welcoming environment is our most important priority,” the center said in a release.

The need for additional security will be evaluated continuously.

The JCC provided some ways the community can stay safe:

Be mindful of your surroundings.

Report suspicious activity, people, behavior, or packages directly to Shalom Park Security, 704-287-0527.

Do not hold the door open for anyone when entering a secured area.

The JCC is offering text message communication to alert the community.

