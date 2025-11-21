Lincoln County confirms 15th rabies case after altercation between raccoon, family dogs

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services has confirmed the county’s 15th rabies case of 2025, involving a raccoon and family dogs near Hill Road.

The incident occurred on Nov. 14, when a raccoon had an altercation with some family dogs on Hill Road. The homeowner called animal services, and the raccoon was sent for rabies testing. On Wednesday, the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

There was no known exposure to humans, officials said, and the dogs involved were up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. Public notifications were sent to properties in the area to alert residents of the confirmed rabies case.

Lincoln County Animal Services advised pet owners to ensure their pets, including indoor and outdoor animals, ferrets, and livestock, are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. They also urged residents to avoid handling wildlife and to report any animals exhibiting abnormal behavior.

