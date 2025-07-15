Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help in locating man who may be in danger

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County authorities are seeking public assistance in locating Ruben Hill Farmer, who was reported missing on Monday.

Farmer’s sister last had contact with him in October 2024, and she is concerned for his safety due to his history of substance abuse and hospitalizations. She believes her brother may be in danger or hurt.

Detective J. Lail from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested help from the community.

Farmer may be driving a 2006 Mitsubishi SUV with a dent in the driver’s side bumper, although no vehicle registration information is available.

He is known to frequent the west Gastonia area, which may be a key location in the search.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Farmer’s whereabouts to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

