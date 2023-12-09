Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to deliver toys to underprivileged kids

LINCOLNTON — Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will give out Toys for Tots to families in need in the county on Thursday.

Toys will be delivered in the Denver, Baker, Charlie, and Adam districts.

The campaign began in November when First Sergeant Thomas LaVerde identified underprivileged kids in the area.

With the help of other deputies, LaVerde found over 230 children and 123 families.

The sheriff’s office also worked with the Lincoln County Marine Corps’ Toys For Tots.

It will take approximately a week to deliver the toys.

