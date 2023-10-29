Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office gets $40K grant to fund K9 program

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant to assist its K9 program.

The grant, worth more than $40,000, was given to the sheriff’s office on Friday from the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio.

Plans for the funding include adding another K9 shelter and transport needs.

“The Timken Foundation and LCSO Deputy J. Starnes spent time working through the details of the project and came up with a solution to get the project approved,” Timken Company Lincolnton bearing plant General Manager Dr. Jonathan A. Waller said.

Waller, joined by HR manager Michelle Barnhart and a team of Timken employees, thanked the officers for their service to the community.

“We appreciate the grant funds and what it will do to help out on top of what Timken has already done for the K-9 program,” Lincoln County Sheriff’s K-9 Office J. Starnes said.

The grant will also be used for

• The purchase of the fourth K9

• Upgrade an existing patrol car, i.e., a vehicle-specific K9 kennel

• K9 Narcotic Training Aids

• Equipment for the new handler and K9 (i.e., leashes, bowls, food containers,

harness, tracking devices, etc.

• Upgrade equipment.

The office plans to name the new K9 “Timken” in honor of the foundation.

