Lincolnton County to crack down on new scams after multiple incident reports

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has reported multiple incidents of scams involving individuals contacting citizens with false promises to help release family members from jail.

These fraudulent schemes involve requests for money, asking for funds to be transferred through online platforms like Cash App.

In one reported case, a scammer contacted a citizen, requesting money for an ankle monitor to facilitate the release of a detained family member.

Another incident involved a scammer asking a citizen to transfer cash electronically promising that the money would be refunded following the arrestee’s first court appearance.

