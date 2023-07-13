Lincolnton man charged with indecent liberties with a child, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the sexual assault of a child in 2016.

On April 17, 2023, the Lincolnton Police Department received reports about an alleged incident that involved 50-year-old Terry Wayne Rudisill.

The female victim told police that three incidents occurred between her and Rudisill when she was 15 years old. She said she was staying at a residence in west Lincoln at the time.

The claims were investigated and presented to the District Attorney’s Office where a decision was made to pursue charges.

Upon learning of the location of the incidents, the Lincolnton Police Department transferred the case to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Rudisill was then charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to deputies.

He turned himself in on July 11 but was released after posting bond.

VIDEO: Local nurse focuses on compassion when helping sexual assault survivors

Local nurse focuses on compassion when helping sexual assault survivors

©2023 Cox Media Group