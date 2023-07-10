Lincolnton man dies in motorcycle crash in Newton

NEWTON, N.C. — A motorcyclist from Lincolnton died in a crash Sunday night, according to police in Newton.

The Newton Police Department said the crash was reported around 11:52 p.m. on Old Conover Startown Road.

Officers found the crash and said that one victim was dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 52-year-old Jimmy Hamrick.

Newton PD says Hamrick was driving a 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan when it went off the left side of the road during a curve. Hamrick was thrown from the motorcycle and landed near a driveway.

It’s not clear if any other vehicles were involved. Police didn’t say if speed or intoxication were factors in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash to call 828-465-7430.

