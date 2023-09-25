Local artists partner to bring new type of event venue to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Long Room expects to redefine event hosting with its mix of amenities and offerings.

That 2,800-square-foot space will mark its grand opening on Oct. 14. It’s at 1111 Central Ave. — formerly home to Nestlewood Realty’s offices. The Long Room borders the Belmont and Plaza Midwood neighborhoods.

Charlotte-based professional performing artist Matthew Seneca and former Charlotte Ballet principal dancer Sarah Hayes Harkins are behind the venture. Seneca purchased the building for $1.4 million, and the pair has invested another $500,000 into renovating the space.

