Local barber shop hosts back-to-school event in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Master Kutz Barber Shop, in collaboration with Be You Be Great, hosted a back-to-school event on Sunday.

The event was free to the public and offered fun, games, food, backpacks and hair cuts at 1610 Ashley Road from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event was sponsored by the Fatherhood Empowerment Network, Kika’s House, The Dream Center, Soundz of Hope, Poboys Low Country Seafood Market and Behind Every Story.

