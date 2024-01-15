Local Black artists featured in national touring art show

CHARLOTTE — A national tour aimed at addressing the underrepresentation of Black men in art made a stop in the Queen City on Sunday.

Twenty artists from the local area were featured in “A Marvelous Black Boy Art Show” at the Charlotte Art League.

The exhibit features Black male artists from various forms of media, including painting, sculpture, and digital art.

Organizers say the event gives Black male artists the chance to feel acknowledged, supported and celebrated.

“So many people don’t realize how many amazing black artists there are out there, this is a chance to really highlight, showcase them and just show their amazing work,” said Sharonica Smedley.

Part of the show included live demonstrations where attendees witnessed the creative process firsthand.

Coming up in April, a Black Girl Art Show will also make a stop in Charlotte.

