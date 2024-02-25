Local brewing company hosts paint showdown for good cause

CHARLOTTE — A local brewer is helping foster excitement in art. Lenny Boy Brewing Company hosted a paint showdown at its location on South Tryon Street.

Eight artists had 30 minutes top finish their painting. The audience then voted on the best four and those finalists then competed for the best four. A $1,000 in cash was spilt among the artists just for being there.

“Charlotte has an amazing fountain of creativity. there are so many artists here that we need to tap into and celebrate,” organizer Alexandra Smith said.

Each of the paintings were later put up for auction. Attendees also got the chance to get a free portrait or caricature of themself.

