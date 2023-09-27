Local business owner pleads guilty in $720K pandemic loan fraud scheme

CHARLOTTE — A local business owner pleaded guilty to his role in a $720,000 COVID-19 fraud scheme.

Evan Agustin Perez, 35, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud conspiracy. He used federal COVID-era loan programs to fraudulently get the money, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, from April 2020 to September 2021, Perez and his accomplices took out loans meant for COVID-19 disaster relief for several businesses he either controlled or was associated with.

The loan applications had false or fraudulent information about Perez’s businesses, resulting in $720,000 in disaster relief funds. They also submitted applications for loan forgiveness that had false information.

Perez’s co-conspirator, Edward Whitaker, pleaded guilty in January to money laundering.

Perez was released on bond after his plea hearing. A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet, but the maximum statutory penalty for the wire fraud conspiracy offense is five years in prison.

