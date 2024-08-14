Local cancer survivor gets surprise on ‘Good Morning America’

CHARLOTTE — A cancer survivor and EMT for Atrium Health is getting national attention.

On Wednesday, Travis Kerns was on “Good Morning America.”

Kerns has worked on the Atrium Health MedCenter Air team for 20 years helping transport organs to patients awaiting surgery. But three years ago, he found himself in the same position when he needed a lifesaving transplant after he was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer.

Now, he’s considered cancer-free.

Kerns says his nickname is “Strahan” because some think he looks like GMA’s Michael Strahan.

Strahan surprised Kerns and his daughter on Wednesday with a free Disney World trip.

VIDEO: Atrium Health worker honored after transplant

Atrium Health worker honored after transplant

©2024 Cox Media Group