Local CEO pays $7.6M for home on Quail Hollow golf course

CHARLOTTE — The CEO of a prominent company in Charlotte has closed on what could be the priciest home purchase of 2023 in Mecklenburg County.

Real estate records show Foxcroft Equity LLC — an entity linked to David B. Smith, chairman and chief executive of Sonic Automotive Inc. — paid $7.6 million for a home on the 7300 block of Baltusrol Lane. The property backs up to the golf course at Quail Hollow Club in southeast Charlotte.

CBJ had noted last week the property was under contract; the deed is dated Nov. 17.

