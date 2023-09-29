Local chemical manufacturer to pay $200M to end corruption investigation

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-based company will pay more than $200 million to end a federal corruption investigation.

The Department of Justice said Albemarle Corporation, a specialty chemical manufacturer, bribed government officials in several foreign countries.

The company admitted that third-party salespeople paid bribes to obtain business with state-run oil refineries in Vietnam, Indonesia and India.

It netted nearly $100 million from the scheme.

The DOJ said Albemarle Corporation reported the violations voluntarily.

