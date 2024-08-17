Local church aims to keep kids, parents informed about safety as school returns

CHARLOTTE — As students head back to school, local advocates are hoping residents are keeping kids and their safety at the top of their minds.

On Saturday, the Greater Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ held a cookout and backpack giveaway.

Police officers and fire officials spoke with students, as well as their parents, about safety.

Organizers said they wanted kids and their families to plan safe routes to and from school or the bus stop.

They also wanted to alert drivers to the thousands of kids that will be navigating the streets and sidewalks as school starts.

