Local church and non-profit team up to distribute 1,500 Thanksgiving meals

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill non-profit and local church are teaming up to distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need, with plans to deliver more meals than ever before.

Illumine Church, in collaboration with the non-profit organization Christians Who Feed the Hungry, is preparing to deliver approximately 1,500 meals in the Rock Hill and Fort Mill areas on Thanksgiving Day.

“We just have a small food pantry here - but we’ve noticed a big influx of calls over the past few weeks since October,” said Pastor Nathan Loersch of Illumine Church.

Karen Ballew, a local resident, expressed her gratitude for the assistance, noting the difficulty in affording groceries, especially meat, due to rising costs.

Dr. Ronal King, Director and Founder of Christians Who Feed the Hungry, organizes the Thanksgiving Day food giveaway, which supplies food to multiple locations, including Rock Hill, Charlotte, and Gastonia.

Last year, the organization calculated that they distributed 127,000 meals across various locations on Thanksgiving Day.

Pastor Nathan Loersch mentioned that they have prepared 150 turkeys and opened 150 cans of yams, green beans, and cranberries for the meals.

Dr. Ronal King emphasized the motivation behind the initiative, stating, “It’s the love of God it’s not me.”

Illumine Church continues to offer support to those in need, reflecting a commitment to community service and compassion during the holiday season.

“What we’re trying to do is reflect just a tiny bit of the love that God has for us here on earth,” Pastor Loersch said.

