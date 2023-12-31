Local city groups give Uptown New Year’s Eve makeover ahead of celebration

CHARLOTTE — The new year is just around the corner and the stage is set for celebration in Uptown.

Soon, thousands of people will flood the street to watch the lighting of the crown and ring in 2024 together.

When the Queen City rang in 2023, the weather was pretty messy which impacted attendance numbers, organizers say about 15,000 headed to Uptown to ring in 2023 and they think we’re going to top those numbers this year.

“So I think we’ll have more people than last year, but I don’t know we never know from year to year,” Moira Quinn with Center City Partners said, “it’s a free event, it’s outdoors the weather is going to be great it’s gonna be cold but not raining so we think we’re gonna have quite a few people come.”

Sunday’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Uptown will have performances by a D.J. and the band ‘Mo Money’ and will be topped off by the lighting of the Charlotte Crown.

After the lighting and rising of the crown, there will be a fireworks show to groundout the celebration.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte residents reflect on 2023, hopes for the New Year)

Charlotte residents reflect on 2023, hopes for the New Year

©2023 Cox Media Group