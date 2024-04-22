Local DA offers support group for families of people killed in violent crimes

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The district attorney’s office in Gaston County is starting a support group for families who’ve lost a loved one in a violent crime.

It means help is on the way for people like the grandmother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a drag racer in Gastonia.

The DA said most of their resources are centered at the courthouse and police departments. But after you have faced a tragic loss, those places can trigger harmful feelings and retraumatize people who have lived through the worst.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon talked to Wendy Schneider Salazar, a grieving grandmother waiting for help. June marks three years since a man who was drag racing lost control of his car and hit a car with her grandson, Liam Lagunas, inside.

The 6-year-old died from his injuries.

“You will always mourn the loss of your loved one. You always grieve,” she said.

Salazar believes the support group will take a huge weight off of her shoulders.

