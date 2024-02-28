Local day-care centers seeking $6M in lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — Nine Charlotte-area day-care centers are suing LJ Schools Carolina Inc. for more than $6 million, so alleging breach of contract related to a purchase agreement.

That lawsuit was filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court on Feb. 20.

Early learning centers included in the court action include: Child Care Inc. in Mooresville; Early Childhood Services Inc., South Point Child Development LLC, and Monroe Road Child Development Center LLC in Charlotte; Child Development Inc. in Gastonia; Child Learning Programs Inc., also known as Child Learning Program Inc., in Fort Mill; Sam Newell Child Development LLC in Matthews; and Ruben Linker Development Center LLC in Concord.

Those day-care centers entered into a purchase agreement with LJ Schools in December 2020. It was amended in September 2021.

