Local design firm sues high-profile restaurant group over South End work

CHARLOTTE — Redline Design Group has filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $33,000 from Uptown Yolk and parent company BayHaven Restaurant Group.

The complaint, filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, states that Redline is seeking $32,947.73 plus interest tied to breach of contract.

It states that Redline provided Uptown Yolk a proposal for architectural, mechanical, electrical and fire protection design services on or about April 8, 2021. It then performed those services based on that proposal.

Chef Greg Collier and business partner and wife Subrina are behind Uptown Yolk. Their first establishment, Leah & Louise at Camp North End, has garnered national acclaim.

