Local elementary schools to receive large sports equipment donation

CHARLOTTE — Two local elementary schools will be receiving a large donation of sports equipment from the American Heart Association and American Airlines this week.

Allenbrook and Westerly Hills Elementary Schools will each receive hundreds of balls and sports equipment for local physical education programs.

The equipment is to be used for their physical education classes, as well as their Kids Heart Challenge program.

“American Airlines is proud to play a part in the equipment donation as we continue our mission to care for people on life’s journey,” said Ralph Lopez Massas, American’s Senior Vice President of Charlotte Hub Operation. “As Charlotte’s Hometown Airline, it’s important that we invest in our communities, especially our young people, who are the future.”

Allenbrook Elementary School is set to receive its equipment on Tuesday.

Westerly Hills Elementary School is set to receive its equipment on Wednesday.

