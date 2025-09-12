Local firm buys former Red Clay Ciderworks building, plans multi-tenant renovation

CHARLOTTE — Local investment firm 6 Summit Capital is planning the redevelopment of Charlotte’s first cidery following its acquisition of the site.

The Charlotte firm, on Tuesday, acquired the former Red Clay Ciderworks building at 245 Clanton Road for $3 million, according to Mecklenburg County property records. 6 Summit bought the property from Gwendolyn Klugman who’d owned it since March 2002, records show.

Dylan Kwasniewski, partner at 6 Summit, said the property fit squarely into the firm’s focus on adaptive reuse and infill urban properties in the Charlotte market. Kwasniewski said the firm is planning a series of exterior and interior renovations to the 10,000-square-foot building that could begin as early as this month. Work is expected to take four-to-six months.

“We’ve been in the design and permitting phase and will hopefully be kicking off those improvements this month,” he said. “The goal is trying to right-size the tenant spaces. We’ve seen a trend of smaller footprints that are curated and thoughtful spaces are more well received.”

Plans include reconfiguring the layout to serve at least three tenants ranging from about 2,500 square feet to 3,500 square feet, adding a raised patio to the exterior and updating the building facade. Kwasnieski said 6 Summit is targeting soft goods, lower volume food and beverage, and showroom-type users for the revamped site. Office users could also be considered.

“We love urban infill and creatively designed product, and we’re proud to put our stamp on it and deliver product South End and Charlotte are in more need of,” he said.

