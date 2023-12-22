Local foundation working to expand mammogram access in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A local group is making sure every woman in Charlotte has access to a mammogram.

The Elizabeth House Foundation brought a mobile mammogram unit to Dove’s Nest, a recovery program for women, in west Charlotte.

The goal is to provide breast cancer screenings to people who wouldn’t typically have access.

“We’re so happy to be here to provide access to these women because they deserve to have access like anyone else,” said Brandy Sims, founder and Executive Director of Elizabeth House Foundation.

Two-time breast cancer survivor Charlene Henderson explained why the mission is so important to the community.

“Iwant to be a testament to those who do not feel as though they need a breast exam. Yes, you do. Because I’m a living witness and a living testament that you can take preventative measures,” Henderson said.

Elizabeth House hopes to make the mobile screenings a monthly task.

