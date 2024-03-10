CHARLOTTE — A local program has joined the effort to cut down on youth crime in our community.

Doors at Youth Development Initiatives (YDI) is a group aimed at investing in teens to help them stay on the straight and narrow and to prevent any legal run-ins.

Dallas Lockhart, 15, is a new member of the program and credits the group for bringing him out of his shell.

“I really wasn’t willing to try anything new or really go outside of my comfort zone,” Lockhart said. “After coming to this program, I feel like I can be more open.”

More than 20 years ago, Darryl Bego founded YDI; he admits it’s a program he wishes was around when he was a kid.

“A kid that’s involved in the juvenile justice system just made a bad mistake—an impulsive decision, or whatever,” Bego said.

Over the past week, Bego hosted a group of students from Howard University to mentor his group members as a way to keep them on the right path or help them turn their lives around.

Local group enlists student mentors from Howard University to keep teens away from violence

“So many kids didn’t know what Howard was until, like, two days later, when we were talking to them about Howard, it was like, ‘oh, ok, I’m considering Howard’,” Elise Garner, a Howard student, told Counts.

For many of the student mentors, working with group members is almost like looking in a mirror due to the small age gap.

“It’s like seeing myself in them; if they can make it, then I know I can too,” Madison Warren, another Howard student, said.

YDI also helps to prepare kids who aren’t looking to go to college after graduation by teaching them hands-on skills they can bring into the workforce.

“We took one of our classrooms, and now we teach carpentry and construction here, where kids can come here to get exposure at 14 or 15,” Bego said.

Court-ordered members of the program are usually older teens around 16, 17, or 18 years old and are kept separately from teens referred to by school resource officers or guidance counselors; their ages range from 14 to 15 years old.

But both groups share the same goal: setting the future generation up for success.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 South Meck students killed in Friday morning crash, principal says)

2 South Meck students killed in Friday morning crash, principal says





















©2024 Cox Media Group