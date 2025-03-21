Local impacts: Trump’s order to begin dismantling Education Department

WASHINGTON — Millions of educators, parents, and student loan holders are concerned about the dismantling of the Department of Education.

On Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order sending some authority back to the states.

Out of those depending on federal funds, North Carolina ranks sixth on the list.

The White House said the big programs – student loans, Pell Grants, and Title One funding – will not be touched.

In the Carolinas, census data shows 15 percent of South Carolina’s funding comes from the government.

In North Carolina, that number is closer to 20 percent.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said they will review the order and determine its impact.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said President Trump’s goal is not to take education away from children.

“He wants to improve education for children. He wants to get those dollars – even more dollars back to the states without the bureaucracy of Washington. So, that’s our plan. That’s our goal,” McMahon said.

The executive order is likely to face legal challenges, experts say. Shutting down the department requires congressional approval.

